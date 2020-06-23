Front Row for the Fireworks

June 23, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The Clinton LumberKings announced today a two-day line-up of activities for July 3rd and 4th here at NelsonCorp Field.

Leading off on July 3rd will be the LumberKings' annual Bowman, Pickney and Evans Concert and the Clinton Rod Club Car Show. The Car Show will be from 6 to 8 pm with cars on display adjacent to NelsonCorp Field on 6th Avenue North. Gates open at 6 pm with the live music from BPE starting at 7:30.

As part of social distancing, the LumberKings Picnic Garden area will be limited to the first 500 guests. Advanced tickets are on sale now at the LumberKings office. Admission to the BPE concert is $5 - admission to the Car Show is free.

On the Fourth of July - families can be 'front row for the fireworks' at NelsonCorp Field! A line-up of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy is planned from 6 to 9 pm - prior to the fireworks show. The fireworks will be shot off directly behind the center field fence at NelsonCorp Field at approximately 9:15 pm.

Games in the Kid's Playground Area will include SpeedPitch, Strike-O, inflatable Wiffle Ball and Bounce Ball games. Representatives from the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will have balloon artists and arm and shoulder painters available. All of those activities are available with a Games Wristband for $5 each.

For guests - 18 and older - Axe Throwing will be available. For three (3) throws - $1 each - fans can test their axe throwing skills - aiming for targets provided by Clinton's Sawmill Museum.

Food and drink specials will be available all night long and the ever-popular Splash for Cash and 50/50 raffle will be held prior to the fireworks show.

Again as part of social distancing, the LumberKings Picnic Garden area will be limited to the first 500 guests. A $5 donation is requested for admission - proceeds to benefit the 4th of July Festival.

For more information, call 563-242-0727 extension #1 or email [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.