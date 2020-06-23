Captains Unveil Limited Edition Patriotic T-Shirts to Support Operation S.T.A.T.

(Eastlake, OH) - As Independence Day approaches, the Lake County Captains are proud to introduce a special way to support our nation's veterans. The Captains have unveiled a pair of limited edition patriotic t-shirts to help support Operation S.T.A.T., a non-profit organization that helps heal the spirits of hospitalized veterans.

The t-shirts are on sale online at the Cargo Hold Store for $20 and $5 from each sale will go to Operation S.T.A.T. Fans can choose between two unique t-shirt designs: A royal blue t-shirt featuring a red, white and blue edition of the Captains' block-C cap logo or a navy blue t-shirt featuring a red, white and blue edition of the Captains' wordmark logo.

These limited edition t-shirts are now available for purchase online at CargoHoldStore.com. Upon checking out, fans can choose to pick up their t-shirt at the ballpark or have their shirt mailed directly to them. T-shirt pick-up is only available on July 3. Fans who choose to pick up their t-shirt at the ballpark will have their shipping fees waived.

