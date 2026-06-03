From UFL Showcase to Playoffs, Chandler Rogers Story Keeps Getting Better!

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







All Chandler Rogers needed was a shot.

He earned one at the UFL Showcase last fall. Now he's leading his team to the playoffs.

#ufl #highlights #football







United Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

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