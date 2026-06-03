From UFL Showcase to Playoffs, Chandler Rogers Story Keeps Getting Better!
Published on June 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video
All Chandler Rogers needed was a shot.
He earned one at the UFL Showcase last fall. Now he's leading his team to the playoffs.
#ufl #highlights #football
Check out the Louisville Kings Statistics
United Football League Stories from June 3, 2026
- United Football League Announces Week Ten Players of the Week - UFL
- Beastie Boys, DJ Mix Master Mike and Voices of Service Join 50 Cent as Game Day Entertainment for 2026 United Bowl Presented by Credit One Bank - UFL
- Reed, Harris and Butler Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Reed, Harris and Butler Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Reed, Harris and Butler Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Kings Stories
- Reed, Harris and Butler Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Kings Run Wild Again, March into Postseason with Fourth Straight Win
- Kings Rule Behind Offensive Explosion, Move into Playoff Position
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Kings Knock off Defenders for Second Straight Week, Earn First Win in the 'Ville