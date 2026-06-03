UFL Louisville Kings

From UFL Showcase to Playoffs, Chandler Rogers Story Keeps Getting Better!

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video


All Chandler Rogers needed was a shot.

He earned one at the UFL Showcase last fall. Now he's leading his team to the playoffs.

#ufl #highlights #football

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United Football League Stories from June 3, 2026


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