From @TorontoFC to @fifa World Cup Canada Squad!
Published on May 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2026
- Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream Named Captain of United States Men's National Team for FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Charlotte FC
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