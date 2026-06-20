Marlies Host Calder Cup Championship Rally on Monday

Published on June 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







The Toronto Marlies will celebrate their American Hockey League 2026 Calder Cup Championship with a victory rally on Monday, June 22 at Real Sports Bar & Grill. This marks the second championship for the franchise following their victory in 2018.

The Calder Cup Championship Rally will feature remarks from organization leaders, special programming, giveaways, a live DJ and your Toronto Marlies hoisting the trophy in the company of friends, family, team staff, season ticket holders and select fans.

WHO: Toronto Marlies players and team staff

Ryan Hardy, General Manager, Toronto Marlies

John Gruden, Head Coach Toronto Marlies

Logan Shaw, Captain, Toronto Marlies

Hundreds of Marlies members and fans

WHEN: Monday, June 22, 2026

11 to 11:45 a.m. On-stage programming and ceremony

12 p.m. Team photo-ops

WHERE: Real Sports Bar & Grill

15 York St, Toronto, ON M5J 2Z2







Major League Soccer Stories from June 20, 2026

Marlies Host Calder Cup Championship Rally on Monday - Toronto FC

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