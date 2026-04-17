From Back to Front, Every Pass Had Purpose. and That Final Assist? Dudinha Does the Rest.
Published on April 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 17, 2026
- Gotham FC Teams up with New Jersey Lottery in Official Partnership - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Signs Natasha "Tash" Flint to a Two-Year Contract - Denver Summit FC
- San Diego Wave FC and San Diego Public Library Launch Limited-Edition Library Card - San Diego Wave FC
- McCaskill Inks Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.