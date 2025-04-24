From 6th Overall to League Leader
April 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from April 24, 2025
- Stamps Slated to Pick First Overall in CFL Draft - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Alouettes Sign DL D.J. Coleman
- Kicker David Côté Retires
- Als Sign OL Hunter Poncius
- Als Sign American DB Don Callis
- Willington Previlon Comes to the Nest