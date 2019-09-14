Fritshaw and Reaney Return for Opening Weekend

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the final two members of the 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship Rush team that will return for the opening weekend celebration of their title. Captain Luke Fritshaw and 2010 CHL Playoff MVP Les Reaney will be present for the championship festivities in Rapid City as the Rush open the 2019-20 ECHL season against the Utah Grizzlies on October 25th and 26th.

Fritshaw and Reaney join teammates Danny Battochio, Miguel Beaudry, Cody Bostock, Derek Campbell, Brendan Cook, Luke Erickson, Gio Flamminio, Dave Grimson, Rich Hansen, Brendon Hodge, Colt King, Corey Laurysen, Derek LeBlanc, Jamie VanderVeeken, and Blaine Jarvis' family from the 2009-10 Rapid City Rush in attending the opening weekend festivities.

Fritshaw was a member of the inaugural Rapid City Rush in 2008-09, and remained with the team for the championship season. Named the second Captain in Rush history prior to the start of the year, the 6'4", 210-pound blue liner played in all 64 regular season games, registering 3 goals, 14 assists, and 17 points along with 146 PIM and a +13 rating. In the postseason, Fritshaw played in all 17 playoff games and recorded 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points, and a +12 rating.

"I remember the feeling and memories like it was yesterday. It's one of those events that will never be forgotten, although it does feel like a lifetime ago thinking my body could endure a five-period Game 6 against Allen," Fritshaw recalled ahead of the championship reunion. "Joining the organization from the start made that championship very special, so to go on from that and hoist the cup the next season with a lot of the same teammates was amazing.

"I absolutely loved Rapid City. The people and the city reminded me so much of home," Fritshaw continued. "Everyone welcomed us with open arms, and I met so many good friends during my time there. To the fans, it's hard to express through words how thankful we as players are. You were the driving force of that championship, and the passion you have for our team is unmatched."

A native of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Fritshaw retired following the 2010 championship, and transitioned to four seasons of Canadian Senior Hockey for his hometown Tisdale Ramblers and Shellbrook Elks. His retirement concluded a professional career of five seasons played across the AHL, ECHL, UHL, and CHL, where he compiled career totals of 32 goals, 78 assists, 110 points, and 591 PIM in 296 games. As a two-year member of the Rush, Fristshaw didn't miss a single game: he played 128 games and recorded 8 goals, 39 assists, and 47 points. Prior to playing professionally, he played five seasons in the WHL with the Prince Albert Raiders, and was drafted by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in the 2002 NHL Draft (6th Rd-#173).

After a brief stint as an inaugural player of the Rush in 2008, Reaney returned to the team on a full-time basis for the 2009-10 season. The 6'2", 220-pound forward enjoyed the best season of his professional career, amassing career-highs in all statistical categories with 28 goals, 58 assists, 86 points, 150 PIM, and a +22 rating in all 64 regular season games. He finished as the leading scorer of the Rush and was named to the 2010 CHL All-Star Team, and the 2010 All-CHL Team. He carried that momentum into the playoffs, leading all offensive categories again with 9 goals, 17 assists, and 26 points in 17 playoff games. Reaney started the postseason on a seven-game point streak which included a five-game goal-scoring streak, both serving as Rush postseason franchise records. He recorded a point in all but three of his 17 playoff appearances, and registered seven multi-point performances, including three performances of three points and one four-point performance. Reaney capped off his stellar playoffs with an assist on Scott Wray's double-overtime championship-winning goal in Game 6 of the 2010 CHL Finals, and for all of his efforts, was named the 2010 CHL Playoff MVP.

"It's pretty wild that it's been 10 years. I'm still friends with many people in the Rapid City community, and with social media, I constantly see flashbacks and memories that make me wish I could still play," Reaney recalled prior to the championship celebration. "Winning a title in Rapid City was very special. If I had to guess, there are still players that would only play in Rapid City because of the fans. The night we won Game 6, there wasn't a single person sitting for both overtimes.

"Having the career year I did that year reflects on the guys and the surroundings. We were a family," Reaney reminisced fondly. "I honestly can't thank the fans enough as well. I'm already getting calls from fans about coming to Opening Weekend. I'm looking forward to seeing the boys, and the community to celebrate our accomplishment."

Hailing from Ceylon, Saskatchewan, Reaney played four more seasons professionally, two with the Rush, before retiring following the 2013-14 season. His retirement concluded a career of six seasons spread across the ECHL, CHL, EIHL, and in the Netherlands, in which he recorded career totals of 113 goals, 197 assists, and 310 points along with 568 PIM in 312 games. Reaney played four seasons for the Rush, and earned 70 goals, 124 assists, and 194 points, along with 337 PIM. His name appears frequently in the Rush record books, as he finished tied for fourth all-time in goals and points, fourth in assists, fifth in PIM, and second for most points in a single season. Reaney's success wasn't limited to the regular season, as he has the top spot for most points in a single postseason, among many other statistical categories. Prior to playing professionally, Reaney played three years of NCAA hockey with Niagara University, and averaged a point-per-game in his college career with 99 points (34g-65ast) in 97 games.

