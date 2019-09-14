Josh Elmes Returns to Rush for 2019-20 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Josh Elmes has been re-signed by the Rush for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Elmes began the 2018-19 season, his second in the ECHL, with a return to the Rush organization after spending the entire 2017-18 season, his rookie year, with the team. The 6'2", 210-pound blue liner shattered career-highs in every category in the Black Hills, scoring 5 goals and notching 14 assists along with 73 PIM in 59 games. On March 7th, the ECHL trade deadline, Elmes was traded to the Fort Wayne Komets, where he finished the season with an additional goal and 5 points in 14 games. With the Komets, Elmes earned the first playoff experience of his professional career. He and notched an assist while playing in all six games against the Toledo Walleye in the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, despite falling 4-2 in the series.

"Returning to play for the Rush means a lot to me. I've played a few years here and love being a part of not only the Rush organization, but the community of Rapid City as well," Elmes remarked on his return to the Rush. "After the trade deadline, I learned some new things from a different coach, and learned what it takes to make the playoffs. I will do my best to apply what I learned to be a great teammate, and help bring this team back to the postseason.

"I have big expectations for both myself and this team, and with the positive direction we're going in, I know we're going to accomplish a great deal this season," Elmes continued. "I'm very excited to work with our new owners at Spire Sports + Entertainment, our new President Todd Mackin, and the new staff we have in the front office. I can't wait to get the year started."

"This is another game changing signing for the Rush this offseason. I'm ecstatic to see Josh return home to the Rush organization where he belongs," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault said of Elmes' re-siging. "It was emotional sending him to Fort Wayne on the trade deadline, but he learned valuable experience playing in the postseason last year. Josh brings a steadiness to the defenseman position, a tremendous hockey IQ, and a desire to never be outworked every night. He's a leader in my room and an outstanding human being, and I look forward to working with him for a third season."

A native of Brandon, Manitoba, Elmes now enters his third year in the ECHL and the Rush organization. In a Rush uniform, he has 5 goals, 27 assists, and 32 points with 133 PIM in 118 games. At the conclusion of the 2017-18 ECHL season, his rookie year, Elmes was presented with the "Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award", commending his leadership in the locker room, and his contributions to the community of Rapid City. Prior to playing professionally, Elmes jumped around the ranks of junior, college, and senior hockey, playing for the OCN Blizzard in the MJHL, the Fargo Force and Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, the University of Manitoba, and the Moosomin Rangers in the North Central Hockey League.

