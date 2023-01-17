Frisbie Named Manager

The Grand Junction Jackalopes are pleased to introduce James Frisbie as the club's manager for the 2023 season.

Through a mutual connection, he was introduced to Jackalopes President Mick Ritter and went through a series of interviews with Ritter and club ownership at Future Legends.

"We are excited to have someone with James' experience and track record of success in the independent leagues joining our organization," Ritter said.

For Frisbie, the Jackalopes and the Pioneer League felt like the right place at the right time.

"I liked the way the league was set up," Frisbie said. "I liked the ownership group and their vision, and I liked the way Mick [Ritter] described the way Grand Junction is run."

Frisbie, 49, has six years of managerial experience in professional baseball across the Central League, Frontier League and American Association.

"I have a special place in my heart for independent ball." Frisbie said, "It's where I got my start. A lot of people don't understand how competitive it is and how good these players can be."

The Oregon native's most recent experience came at the big league level, working as a left-handed batting practice specialist for the Detroit Tigers.

"I was always a pitching guy; it really opened my eyes being in the cage every day with a Hall of Fame hitter and professional major league hitters every day." Frisbie said, "It opened my eyes to hitting mechanics and things. It was a valuable experience."

One of the challenges at any level of minor league or independent baseball is balancing the idea of winning as a team versus working with individual players to help them move up to the next level. For Frisbie, when players focus on the team, getting that potential call-up takes care of itself.

"I always tell guys if you are consumed with getting to affiliate baseball and that's all you think about, you'll never get there," Frisbie said. "The emphasis has got to be on team first, winning ballgames, being a winning player, and if you do that, your name will get out there, and the right guys will get a chance to see you. Team always comes first."

Frisbie takes over for Bobby Jenks, who led the then GJ Rockies to a Pioneer League Championship and received the league's manager of the year honors.

"Bobby [Jenks] and Toby [Hall] did an outstanding job." Frisbie said, "They won a championship last year. It's a funny thing taking over a team like that. Anything less feels like a failure."

While the goal remains a championship, Frisbie has also set his sights on another objective.

"I really believe that in independent ball, the perfect storm has to happen to win a championship, and obviously, that's our goal, but the main thing is that when the fans come out, they have a good experience; they realize these kids care, they care about the game, they care about one another, and they care about eh organization, and hopefully they'll get a product that they enjoy watching all summer regardless of what win or loss," Frisbie said.

For the former professional pitcher, it all starts with respect.

"From day one, I will make it clear my expectation of respecting the game, respecting the fans and respecting teammates," Frisbie said.

Currently seeking an assistant coach, Frisbie is open to that person being a pitching or hitting focused individual as long as they are the right fit for the team.

"I'm not afraid to take over the hitting and defense. After the last two years, I'm really comfortable doing anything." Frisbie said.

After two decades of coaching, Frisbie has settled in Grand Junction, a place he is happy to be.

"The community is rich with not only the Jackalopes but also the really good four-year Colorado Mesa and the JUCO World Series." Frisbie said, "Grand Junction is a very strong historical baseball town."

Frisbie and the Jackalopes begin their championship defense on May 23rd in Ogden and open at Suplizio Field on June 6th.

