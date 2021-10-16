Frias' Five-Hit Afternoon Helps Ducks Even Championship Series

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lexington Legends 9-7 on Saturday afternoon in Game Two of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The best-of-five series is now tied at one game apiece.

The Ducks offense put up a four-spot in the opening inning against Legends starter Francisco Jimenez to take a 4-0 lead. Boog Powell's leadoff solo homer to left-center field, RBI singles by Lew Ford and Sal Giardina and a wild pitch that scored Steve Lombardozzi did the damage. Lexington responded with four runs of their own off Ducks starter Darin Downs in the second to tie the game. Brandon Phillips' RBI single and Roberto Baldoquin's sac fly highlighted the inning.

Long Island took the lead back in the third on Lombardozzi's sac fly to left, but a run-scoring groundout by Cole Sturgeon and a two-run homer to left by Phillips in the fourth gave the Legends a 7-5 lead. The Ducks tied the game up in the fourth on Ford's RBI fielder's choice plus an error on the play that scored Vladimir Frias. They then took the lead in the fifth on Chris Shaw's RBI single up the middle and added another run in the sixth on L.J. Mazzilli's RBI single to center.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Downs pitched two innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out two. Jimenez lasted just one inning, yielding five runs on seven hits and two walks. Frank Moscatiello (1-0) earned the win, tossing two and one-third perfect innings of relief, striking out two. Daren Osby (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks in three innings. Rob Griswold picked up his second save of the postseason with two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

Frias led the Ducks offensively with five hits and two runs. Ford added two hits and two RBIs, while Lombardozzi totaled two hits, an RBI, two runs and a walk.

Following a day off, the Ducks and Legends continue the Atlantic League Championship Series on Monday night in Kentucky for Game Three. First pitch is scheduled for 6:31 p.m. at Lexington Legends Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Scott Harkin (5-0, 3.42 | 1-0, 0.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Legends righty J.J. Hoover (7-1, 6.06 | 1-0, 9.00).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

