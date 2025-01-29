Fresno Grizzlies Unveil 2025 Season Theme - It Happens Here.

January 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno (CA) - This morning the Fresno Grizzlies revealed their 2025 season theme and tagline - IT HAPPENS HERE.

From fun to excitement to making memories, everything happens at Chukchansi Park. With over 200 events per year, including Fresno Grizzlies baseball, Tequila Fest, and Taco Truck Throwdown, the downtown Fresno stadium has continuously cemented itself as one of the most-visited venues in the Central Valley. The tagline for the 2025 season, IT HAPPENS HERE. embodies the ideals of the Fresno Grizzlies brand while being bold, welcoming, community-driven, and passionate about their mission to serve the community as a whole.

"We feel like this year's theme is something that anyone who has been to Chukchansi Park since it opened in 2002 can relate to," said Director of Marketing & Communications, Jonathan Bravo. "We truly believe that on any given night anything can happen here in the heart of downtown Fresno, and we are proud to celebrate that fact throughout the 2025 season."

With the baseball season right around the corner, fans can expect a flurry of activity from the Fresno Grizzlies over the coming weeks including Single Game Tickets going on sale and the release of the highly anticipated 2025 Promotions Calendar. Those who want to get in on the action early and at a discounted rate can place a deposit to become part of the team's Growlifornia Republic Season Ticket Membership Program at FresnoGrizzlies.com/SeasonTickets or by calling the organization at 559-320-4487.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.