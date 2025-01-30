Fresno Grizzlies to Host Annual Job Fair February 8

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies are preparing for the 2025 season by hosting their yearly job fair on Saturday, February 8. The annual hiring event aims to fill over 100 positions at the ballpark that are an integral part of the game-to-game success of the organization.

"We love getting to welcome such a large number of passionate people into the Fresno Grizzlies family every season," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "The job fair truly kicks off the excitement for the year ahead and reminds us that baseball season is just around the corner."

The Fresno Grizzlies and Professional Sports Catering are looking to fill positions in the following categories:

Security

Servers

Guest Services

Bartenders

Fun Zone

Cashiers

Parking

Runners

Video Crew

Bar Backs

G-Force Promo Team

Suite Attendants

Ticket Office

HR Assistant

Team Store

Food Service Utility

Cooks

Warehouse

Dishwashers

The event will take place at Chukchansi Park from 10am-12pm. Prospective employees can enter the ballpark through the entrance along H Street and are encouraged to bring their resumes and come prepared to talk about why they would be a perfect fit to join the organization. Those who cannot attend can still apply now for select positions by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com, or, for Professional Sports Catering positions, search "Chukchansi Park" at CompassGroupCareers.com.

