Fresno Grizzlies Single Game Tickets to Go on Sale Thursday

February 27, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno (CA) - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies announced that Single Game Tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, February 29th. Tickets will start at just $10 and can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

"We are now one step closer to Growlifornia returning to Chukchansi Park for the 2024 season," said President Derek Franks. "The response to our promo calendar announcement has been incredible and I know our fans are ready for another great year of Grizzlies baseball."

Some nights that fans will not want to miss out on while buying single game tickets for include the Home Opener & Post-game Fireworks on April 9th, presented by Visit Fresno County, Star Wars Night featuring Friday Night Fireworks (May 10th) presented by Fresno Teachers Association & Central Valley Education Foundation, and the team's annual Independence Day Celebration, and Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

Along with the fan favorites listed above, over half of the team's 66 home games have a unique promotion tied to it, with even more to be added later. Fans can check out the full Grizzlies' promo calendar at FresnoGrizzlies.com under the "Schedule" tab.

The Fresno Grizzlies return to Chukchansi Park in 42 days, on Tuesday, April 9th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm, but fans are encouraged to get to their seats early for the Grizzlies' Home Opener pregame ceremonies.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from February 27, 2024

Fresno Grizzlies Single Game Tickets to Go on Sale Thursday - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.