Fresno Grizzlies Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Fresno, CA - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies went on sale with their full slate of 2025 Single Game Tickets. With Opening Day less than 2 months away, fans can now choose their top games and seats for any home game at Chukchansi Park this season.

As part of their ongoing commitment to making the ballpark experience as fan-friendly as possible, the Grizzlies have announced the return of the Home Run Alley pricing option in the left-field bleachers. Tickets for this section will now be available at a new low starting price of $8, making Home Run Alley the second-most affordable ticket option in the California League and more affordable than the lowest-priced tickets at 85% of all Minor League Baseball stadiums.

"We are thrilled to once again offer a unique, family-friendly, and affordable experience for our community here in the heart of the Central Valley," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "With below average prices on tickets, beer, sodas, and hotdogs as compared to the rest of our league, we truly believe that Fresno Grizzlies games are one of the best values in Minor League Baseball."

This morning's ticket rollout comes 24 hours after the team announced their 2025 Promotional Calendar featuring 34 unique theme nights. With fan favorites like Meet Bluey and Bingo Day (April 6), presented by CalViva Health, and Star Wars Night featuring Friday Night Fireworks (May 9), presented by Fresno Teacher's Association and the Central Valley Education Foundation, returning, as well as the addition of Dino Nugget Night (May 10) and multiple celebrity appearances, there is something for everyone at Chukchansi Park this season. Fans can see the full Promotional Calendar at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

