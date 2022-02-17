Fresno Grizzlies Release Promotional Calendar, Single Game Tickets in Preparation for 2022 Season

February 17, 2022 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - This morning the Fresno Grizzlies went on sale with all single game tickets for the 2022 season. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com. Highlighting the Grizzlies' schedule is Opening Night on April 8, the team's annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4, and 66 total chances to catch the team in action at Chukchansi Park this year.

The Grizzlies' promotional calendar, which was also released this morning, is full of unique and fun promotions that fans of all ages can enjoy. For the first time ever, the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers will pay a visit to Chukchansi Park for "Power Rangers Night" presented by the Central California Blood Center on April 23. Also highlighting the calendar are a Pop-It giveaway on May 28, "Tacos Weekend," which will once again act as a qualifier for Taco Truck Throwdown, presented by the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau on the weekend of July 22-24, and "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night" on August 26. As with previous years, every Friday night home game will include a post-game fireworks show. The full promotional calendar can be viewed on the team's website.

"With only 50 days until gates open on the 2022 season we are really starting to feel the electricity in the air at Chukchansi Park," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President. "I couldn't be more excited about this year's promotional calendar and know that there is truly something on it for every single fan."

The Fresno Grizzlies open their 20th season in downtown Fresno by facing off against the Stockton Ports on Friday, April 8. Opening Night will feature post-game fireworks, a magnet schedule giveaway, and one of the first chances to see the team's new video board and lights in action. Single game tickets, ticket packages and more are available for purchase at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by calling the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office at 559-320-8497.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from February 17, 2022

Fresno Grizzlies Release Promotional Calendar, Single Game Tickets in Preparation for 2022 Season - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.