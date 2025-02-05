Fresno Grizzlies Release 2025 Promotional Calendar

February 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies unveiled their 2025 promotional schedule featuring 34 unique theme nights. With many popular nights returning as well as new additions to the theme night slate, this year's promotional calendar once again ensures that there is something for everyone at Chukchansi Park this season.

Here is a quick look at some of the team's biggest promotions:

- Opening Night, presented by Visit Fresno County, Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Dutch Bros. Coffee, and Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Tide and Smart & Final - April 4

- Dino Nugget Night and Dino Nugget Plush Giveaway - May 10

- Celebrating 10 Years of the Fresno Tacos & Tacos Jersey Giveaway, plus Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Toyota - May 30

- Fresno Paper Company Night, featuring an appearance by Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer from The Office) - May 31

- Independence Day and 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30 - July 4

- In My Grizzlies Era Night and Friday Night Fireworks - August 1

- Gold Jacket Night, featuring an appearance by Chris McDonald (Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore), plus Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Toyota, and Community Outreach Night, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino - August 28

Fans can explore the full Promotional Calendar on the team's website at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

"We have another great collection of theme nights this year that I know our community will absolutely love," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Our staff is consistently focused on putting entertainment at the center of the experience at Chukchansi Park, and that heavily drove the creative process behind this year's promotional calendar."

Alongside the promotional calendar, the Fresno Grizzlies announced that Single Game Tickets will be available for purchase tomorrow, Thursday, at 10am at FresnoGrizzlies.com. This is fan's first chance to hand select their can't-miss games including Opening Night presented by Visit Fresno County and the Fourth of July. Growlifornia Republic Season Ticket Members have the unique opportunity to purchase Single Game Tickets ahead of the general on sale via a link emailed to them this morning.

The Grizzlies return to Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno in just 58 days as they square off against the Stockton Ports on Friday, April 4.

