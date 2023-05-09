Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Visalia

The Grizzlies and Rawhide start a six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Rawhide RHP Jacob Steinmetz are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

To listen to today's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Today's Promotion:

5/9 (Tuesday, May 9th) *DAY GAME- Making The Grade Day (Over 7,000 Kids in the Ballpark for a fun filled day of learning!)* and 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota

First Pitch: 11:05am

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Join the Grizzlies and Toyota for $2 for Tuesdays! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Making the Grade - Schools around the Central Valley are rewarded for their hardwork in the classroom. Kids, teachers and administrators get to learn how to eat healthy and stay active through fun skits, videos and more during the game. Kids, teachers and administrators were given free tickets and lunches courtesy of the Fresno Grizzlies and their amazing Corporate Partners

Fres-Notes:

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series today at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the only meeting in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 18-0 at home (three sweeps) and 35-7 all-time against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies have also won 13 straight contests against their Highway 99 rivals. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's seven wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

A FRANCHISE-RECORD INNING: On Sunday, May 7th at Stockton, Fresno scored an incredible 12 runs in the 8th inning, a franchise-record (since 1998). The previous Grizzlies run record in an inning was 11, done three times since 2005. On June 20, 2005, Fresno stomped Salt Lake 19-2 after an 11-run 5th. On June 29, 2007, Fresno beat Sacramento 13-4 after an 11-run 5th. The most recent time was on August 23, 2010 when Fresno defeated Colorado Springs at Security Service Field 12-3 after an 11-run 6th (the Grizzlies pitching coach was Pat Rice). The Grizzlies brought 16 batters to the plate and every starter tallied at least one run in the inning. Fresno did not record an extra-base hit, smacking seven singles (six recorded one or more RBI), walking five times and reaching on one error. Parker Kelly, Luis Mendez and Jake Snider reached base and scored in both of their plate appearances during the frame. Andy Perez laced two singles, driving in four runs during the absurd inning.

PUTTING THE INNING INTO PERSPECTIVE: The Grizzlies 12-run 8th inning were the most runs scored by any professional baseball team in 2023 (MLB and MiLB). The Chicago White Sox (most recent, May 7 at Cincinnati, 17-4), Los Angeles Angels (13-1 at Oakland), Everett Aquasox (15-2 at Spokane, High-A Rockies) and Norfolk Tides (21-2 vs Gwinnett) scored 11 runs in a single inning this year. The 12 runs by Fresno were the most scored by any minor league team since August 26, 2022 when Fredericksburg plated 13 runs in the 7th inning against Down East (23-8). A week prior to that (August 19, 2022), Sugar Land scored an insane 17 runs in the 6th inning against Oklahoma City in a double header (21-4). No MLB team has tallied that many runs in one inning since at least 1974. The closest any MLB team has come to that mark was the 1996 Texas Rangers, who put up 16 on the Baltimore Orioles. However, Sugar Land didn't set a MiLB record. The Waco Cubs scored 18 runs in an inning against the Beaumont Exporters way back in 1930.

COMEBACK CLAWS: The Grizzlies are currently riding a three-game winning streak, tied for their longest of the season. On Saturday and Sunday (May 6-7) at Stockton, Fresno enjoyed comeback wins in the seventh inning or later. In Saturday's contest, the Grizzlies trailed 3-1 in the seventh before scoring eight runs over their final three innings, winning 9-4. On Sunday, Fresno once again trailed, this time 5-3. The Grizzlies erupted for 14 runs in the seventh and eighth frames, giving them a 15-7 victory. That means over the past two contests, the Grizzlies scored 22 of their 24 runs in innings 7-9.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Grizzlies have a plethora of players ranked among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider ranks fifth in batting average (.329), sixth in OBP (.449), tied for sixth in runs (20) and ninth in OPS (.892). Infielder Ryan Ritter ranks first in homers (7), tied for first in walks (21), tied for second in extra-base hits (12), tied for second in total bases (48), tied for third in RBI (20), third in slugging percentage (.545) and fifth in OPS (.952). Infielder Andy Perez ranks tied for second in triples (3), seventh in RBI (18) and tied for seventh in hits (28). Infielder Luis Mendez ranks third in OBP (.467) and is tied for third in walks (20). Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. is tied for fifth in homers (4). Outfielder Jesus Bugarin is tied for fourth in triples (2). Utility player Parker Kelly is ninth in batting average (.302).

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Today, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen for the fifth time this season. The 21-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

MAZEL TOV: Today's starter for the Rawhide is righty Jacob Steinmetz. The 19-year-old was selected in the 3rd round (Pick 77) of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Diamondbacks. Steinmetz is the first practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be selected in the MLB draft and played for Team Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. At the WBC, Steinmetz pitched 1.2 innings against the Dominican Republic, striking out Manny Machado, Jeremy Peña and Gary Sanchez. Steinmetz hails from Woodmere, New York and is Orthodox Jewish, keeping the Jewish Sabbath (which runs from sundown on Friday to sundown on Saturday--during which time he will play, but walk to and from the stadium and not ride in a car, bus, or plane and eats only kosher food.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (1-2), Red (7-6), Black & Gold (1-2), Gray (3-3), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 10, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Visalia RHP Joe Elbis (0-1, 3.86) vs. Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 1.17)

MAY 11, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Visalia RHP Wyatt Wendell (0-3, 5.52) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-1, 4.76)

MAY 12, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Visalia RHP Jose Cabrera (0-2, 4.15) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (2-1, 5.63)

MAY 13, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Visalia RHP Ricardo Yan (0-3, 3.05) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-2, 6.86)

Upcoming Promotions:

5/10 (Wednesday, May 10th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/11 (Thursday, May 11th) Tioga Thursday's

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/12 (Friday, May 12th) - Star Wars Night, with Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Fresno Teachers Association & Central Valley Education Foundation!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Star Wars Night - Special Team Jerseys Worn that can be Bid on! Fans Encouraged to Dress Up - Will have Star Wars Costumed Performers in the Stands! *No Masks, Guns or Lightsabers will be allowed in.

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/13 (Saturday, May 13th) - Growers Night - Rooted in Agriculture, Presented by Stamoules Produce Company! With Grizzlies Alternate Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 Fans)!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Growers Night - Rooted in Agriculture, Presented by Stamoules Produce Company. 4-H and FFA Scholarship Presentation.

Promotion: Grizzlies Alternate Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans).

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/14 (Sunday, May 14th) - Mothers Day at the Ballpark! & Bark-in-the-Park, presented by Fresno Pet ER/BluePearl Pet Hospital & Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Bring Your Pet to the Ballpark & Limited-Edition Dog Toy (first 300 pups - with a special ticket), Presented by Fresno Pet ER/BluePearl Pet Hospital!

ALL DOG TICKETS REQUIRED TO BE THE SPECIAL BARK TICKET - LIMITED SEATING IN LIMITED SECTIONS.

Promotion: Mom's get in free! Special Mom-Mosa (alcoholic and non) with souvenir cup available in Kodiak Club and Fresno Social. Discount Ticket for the family!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Water Slides, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses & More!

