Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

May 25, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Case Williams and Ports RHP Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang are the probable starters.

The Grizzlies improved to 7-1 in the 1st game of a series (5-0 at home), 6-1 on Tuesdays (4-0 at home) and 11-2 in day games (6-2 at home, both losses came on the doubleheader vs Lake Elsinore). Fresno also enjoyed their second win at home when NOT hitting a home run and their first two-run win at home.

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Stockton Ports (Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third series between the clubs in 2022 and the second meeting in downtown Fresno. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: The Grizzlies have found success against the Ports over the past two seasons. Thanks to yesterday's 4-2 win, the Grizzlies improved to 10-0 (+50 run differential, 81-31) against the Ports this year, 27-7 against Stockton over the past two seasons and 17-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. In their last seven games against Stockton, the Grizzlies have tallied 83 hits with 15 of them going as homers and outscored the Ports 54-18. Fresno has mashed 23 homers over their first 10 affairs against Stockton this season, with two contests of five taters each. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies pitching staff has struck out 78 batters over the past six contests against the Ports.

WHAT A CATCH: Grizzlies outfielder Juan Guerrero made sports media headlines yesterday thanks to an outstanding catch in right field. In the bottom of the ninth with one out and the Grizzlies leading 4-2, Ports prospect Max Muncy hit a moonshot to deep right field. The Rockies #24 overall prospect flashed a tick above his scout ranked 50-grade speed and charged toward the 335 marker just inside the foul pole in right field. Without breaking stride, Guerrero stuck his glove over the short wall and made the catch before flipping over it. He showed the umpire his glove to confirm the catch for the second out of the inning. Thanks to the outstanding play, Guerrero earned himself the #1 spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays. That was only the second game this season in right field for Guerrero (Sunday vs. Rancho Cucamonga was his first), who started in left 21 times and batted in the DH spot nine times. Over his two starts in right, the Dominican native has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in seven total chances. He is sporting a .972 fielding percentage overall in the outfield this season.

JUAREZ WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Grizzlies pitcher Victor Juarez was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 16 - 22. Juarez's impressive start on Saturday, May 21 against Rancho Cucamonga helped the Grizzlies earn a crucial series win over the Quakes. Juarez was nearly untouchable over a career-high six scoreless innings, relishing his third win of the year. The righty issued a first inning walk and didn't allow a hit until a Julio Carrion leadoff single in the sixth. Juarez finished his evening facing one batter over the minimum and tied his career-high with seven strikeouts. The 18-year old from Mexico is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect for the Rockies. Juarez is now the third Grizzlies player and first pitcher to earn California League Weekly honors (1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

CASE CLOSED: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to righty Case Williams. The 20-year old is one of the returning pitchers to the Fresno staff after joining the club in the back half of the 2021 season. Williams enters his third professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization despite starting last year in the Cincinnati Reds system. In 2021, he split the season between the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds) and Grizzlies. Williams started 2021 in Daytona, appearing in 12 games, 11 for starts. He went 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA over 47 innings. Williams was traded back to the Colorado Rockies on July 28, 2021. The Reds received RHP Mychal Givens and the Rockies got Williams and RHP Noah Davis. He was assigned to Fresno and finished the season with the Grizzlies. Williams went 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA over seven games with six going for starts. In 28.1 frames, he fanned 17 batters and had a good overall second half of the season. Read more about Case Williams' bio on Page 2.

MR. GREEN IN THE DIAMOND WITH THE BASEBALL: Grizzlies left hander Mason Green has been sensational on the bump this season. The 12th round pick by the Rockies from last year's draft currently sits second in the California League in ERA (2.29), third in innings (39.1), fifth in lowest batting average against him (.217) and eighth in WHIP (1.22). Green is the probable starter for Sunday against Stockton.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (6-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (4-0), Gray (10-4), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 26, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Luke Anderson (1-2, 4.71) vs RHP McCade Brown (0-1, 7.82)

MAY 27, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Kyle Virbitsky (2-2, 7.01) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-3, 6.10)

MAY 28, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Mitch Myers (1-2, 3.82) vs RHP Victor Juarez (3-0, 2.80)

MAY 29, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

TBA vs LHP Mason Green (3-1, 2.29)

Recent Transactions:

5/19: OF Benny Montgomery: Placed on IL

5/17: OF Benny Montgomery: Activated off IL

5/17: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/17: C AJ Lewis: Assigned to Fresno from A+ Spokane

5/15: RHP Juan Mejia: Placed on IL

5/14: C Bryant Quijada: Placed on IL

