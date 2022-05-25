Giants Drop Series Opener in Modesto

The Giants were held to only four hits on Tuesday night in a 3-1 series-opening loss to the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field. Modesto hurler Joseph Hernandez tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his start while Ty Duvall hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth that put the Nuts ahead for good. With the defeat, San Jose (24-16) has lost a season-high tying three games in a row.

The Giants' only run of the contest came in the top of the ninth on Vaun Brown's solo home run - his team-leading 11th round-tripper of the season.

Eric Silva started on the mound for San Jose and worked an effective 4 2/3 innings with only two hits and two runs allowed. Silva began his outing with three shutout frames. The right-hander pitched around a walk and an HBP in the bottom of the first before using a double play to escape a two on, one out jam in the second. Silva then breezed through a 1-2-3 third inning.

Modesto though would breakthrough in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. A walk to Robert Perez Jr. started the inning before Ben Ramirez grounded out to advance the runner to second. After Randy Bednar flied out, Duvall stepped to the plate and lined a two-run homer down the right field line for a 2-0 Nuts advantage. It was Duvall's first home run of the season.

Modesto then added a single tally in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to 3-0. With reliever Julio Rodriguez on the mound, Milkar Perez led off with a single. Perez Jr. then hit a potential double play grounder to shortstop, but Aeverson Arteaga's feed to second was dropped by second baseman Dilan Rosario for an error. After Ramirez singled to load the bases with none out, Bednar hit a sacrifice fly to center plating the run.

Meanwhile, the Giants were unable to generate any offense over the first eight innings. Hernandez allowed only two singles during his dominant start - a one-out single to Arteaga in the top of the first and a leadoff single to Adrian Sugastey in the second. Both runners though were erased on double plays. Hernandez would then go onto retire 12 straight San Jose hitters until issuing a one-out walk in the top of the sixth.

Still down 3-0, the Giants threatened in the top of the eighth against reliever Yeury Tatiz loading the bases with one out. Garrett Frechette led off by reaching on an infield single - San Jose's first hit since the second inning. Najee Gaskins and Alexander Suarez were then both hit by a pitch with one out to put three runners on base. Tatiz though recovered to strikeout Grant McCray for the second out before Arteaga flied out to right to end the inning.

Brown led off the top of the ninth with a towering 438-foot solo home run to straightaway center to make it a 3-1 game, however San Jose would get no closer. Nuts closer Jorge Benitez set down the next two hitters before Frechette walked with two outs to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Benitez though came back to retire Rosario on a groundout to finish the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Brown's Blast: Vaun Brown has now hit nine home runs over his last 16 games. His 11 homers overall rank second in the California League.

Inside The Box Score: Both teams finished with four hits. The Giants did not advance a runner past first base until the top of the seventh inning. Joseph Hernandez struck out six and walked only one during his 5 2/3 scoreless innings to pick-up the win. Manuel Mercedes tossed two hitless innings of relief for San Jose over the seventh and eighth.

Sugastey Extends Hit Streak: Adrian Sugastey (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to eight games with his second-inning single.

Woes Versus Nuts Pitching: The Giants are averaging only 2.8 runs per game against Modesto this season (4-6 record) compared to a 6.3 runs per game average versus the rest of the league (20-10 record).

Three Straight Losses: The Giants have lost three straight games for the first time since April 28-30.

Black Promoted: Pitcher Mason Black was promoted to High-A Eugene before the game on Tuesday. Black fashioned a league-best 1.57 ERA over his eight starts with San Jose.

On Deck: The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Keaton Winn is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

