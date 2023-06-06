Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Lake Elsinore

The Grizzlies and Storm start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Storm LHP Austin Krob are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Tonight's Promotions:

6/6 (Tuesday, June 6th) - $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets + 2 Maya Cinemas Family Day tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZLIES VS. STORM: The Fresno Grizzlies and Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two series (nine total games) between the clubs in 2023 and the only series in Fresno. Last year, the Storm won the California League Crown after sweeping the Grizzlies 2-0 in the Championship Series, celebrating on Fresno's field. Lake Elsinore joined the California League in 1994 and are one of four teams in the Southern Division. The Storm are affiliated with the San Diego Padres organization and have been since the start of the 2001 season. Prior to that, the team had ties with the California Angels from 1981-2000. Lake Elsinore has gone through a couple name and location changes in their club history. In 1979, they were known as the Santa Clara Padres. From 1980-85, they were named the Redwood Pioneers and from 1986-1993, they were the Palm Springs Angels. Since 2004, Lake Elsinore have been known as the Storm and have called their home at Lake Elsinore Diamond or just, The Diamond. It takes five hours and 23 minutes on average to drive from Chukchansi Park to The Diamond via car.

IT'S RAINING PROSPECTS: The Lake Elsinore Storm currently have six of the Padres Top 30 prospects on their roster according to MLB.com. They include C Ethan Salas (#3), OF Samuel Zavala (#4), LHP Robby Snelling (#5). RHP Henry Williams (#10), RHP Isaiah Lowe (#25) and LHP Jagger Haynes (#27). Salas, who just turned 17 years old, was ranked as MLB Pipeline's #1 international prospect in 2023. He signed with the Padres for $5.6 million in January, taking nearly all of the organization's $5,825,500 base signing pool.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRAXTON HYDE: Grizzlies reliever Braxton Hyde celebrates his 22nd birthday today. Hyde was selected by the Rockies in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Butler Community College.

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 21-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

BULLPEN DOMINANCE: On June 3rd and 4th at San Jose, the Fresno bullpen was unbelievable. Gabriel Barbosa (3-3, win) dazzled for a career-high five scoreless innings of relief. The righty allowed five hits and did not issue a walk while fanning six. Barbosa's five frames and six strikeouts were the most by a Grizzlies reliever this season. The Brazilian threw 59 pitches with 45 landing for strikes. Since making the move to the bullpen, Barbosa is 3-0 with one save and a 2.84 ERA over five outings. Sergio Sanchez added a clean fourth inning, giving the Fresno arm barn 9.2 shutout innings in their past two games.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 16 games, going 1-0 with five holds and a 0.82 ERA. In 22 innings, Ramires has allowed two runs (both earned) on 13 hits and nine walks while striking out 25. Lefties are 1-for-21 (.048; infield single) with 10 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not permitted a run in his last seven appearances (11.1 IP, 6 H, 4 BB, 8 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

CAR"SO"N S"K"IPPER: Grizzlies southpaw Carson Skipper has been a strikeout machine over the past month. Skipper has made nine relief appearances spanning from April 25 to June 1. In that stretch, he has struck out 20 batters over 12 innings of work. He has fanned multiple batters in six of his last seven outings and seven of his last nine contests. Skipper was an 11th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of Auburn University.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in six categories. Ritter ranks third in homers (12), tied for third in extra-base hits (20), fourth in slugging percentage (.515), sixth in total bases (87), tied for sixth in RBI (34) and ninth in OPS (.878).

SENDING A MESSINGER AT THE PLATE: Grizzlies INF Skyler Messinger has yielded seven singles over his last three games, which has culminated to three straight multi-hit contests (seven total). He is currently riding a personal-best four-game hit streak (.533), which includes eight singles, two RBI, two runs and one walk (all in the month of June). Messinger has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games dating back to May 19 at Modesto (14-for-40, .350)

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won five consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. In three of those five wins, Fresno scored double digit runs.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: This season, the Grizzlies average the fastest 9-inning time of game in the California League at 2 hours and 23 minutes, which is seven minutes faster than the next team (Inland Empire). But, Fresno is 7-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes (3-0 at home). Saturday night in San Jose, the Grizzlies beat the Giants 5-4 in 2 hours and 47 minutes, helping the stat.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 40% of their runs in innings 7-9 (106 runs of 267 total runs). The eighth inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 42 runs scoring.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (3-4), Red (10-9), Black & Gold (2-4), Gray (6-7), Fresno Tacos (0-1), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JUNE 7, 2023 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Lake Elsinore LHP Jagger Haynes (0-2, 5.14) vs. Fresno TBD

JUNE 8, 2023 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Lake Elsinore LHP Robby Snelling (4-0, 1.23) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (3-3, 4.97)

JUNE 9, 2023 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Lake Elsinore RHP Henry Baez (3-1, 4.72) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (4-3, 3.74)

JUNE 10, 2023 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Lake Elsinore RHP Henry Williams (0-1, 2.45) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (2-3, 6.69)

Transactions:

Upcoming Promotions:

6/7 (Wednesday, June 7th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/8 (Thursday, June 8th) - Tioga Thursdays

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/9 (Friday, June 9th) - Princess & Pirates Night, Presented by EXPO Events and Friday Night Fireworks!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks

Promotion: Princess & Pirates Night - Guest Character Appearances from your Favorite Princess and Pirate. 12 and younger that dress up get in free.

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/10 (Saturday, June 10th) - Pajama Jam

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: Pajama Jam - Wear Your Pajamas to the Ballpark! 12 and younger that dress in pajamas get in free.

Food Promotions: Breakfast Burritos at El Patron, Mimosas & Bloody Mary's in Kodiak Club/Fresno Social, Chicken & Waffle Helmet in Concession Stands 3 & 4!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/11 (Sunday, June 11th) - Parkers Birthday, Presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau!

Starting this Sunday - Pregame Catch on the field returns (4:05pm to 4:35pm)!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Parkers Birthday - Celebrate Parkers Birthday with Additional Mascots and Activities! Presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

