Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Ports LHP Eduardo Rivera are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZ ARE HOT: The Fresno Grizzlies conquered the Modesto Nuts 7-2 Sunday evening from John Thurman Field. Fresno improved to 16-4 in their last 20 contests and won their fifth consecutive road game (season-long). The Grizzlies also won their eighth straight Sunday game, dating back to April 30. The Nuts took a 2-0 lead in the second thanks to a pair of hits. Curtis Washington Jr. scored Miguel Perez with a single to left. Then, Washington Jr. waltzed home on a Michael Arroyo RBI triple. Modesto's offense went quiet after that. The early deficit didn't faze the Grizzlies, as they scored seven unanswered runs. Fresno put up a five-spot in the fourth, their biggest fourth inning this year. Jamari Baylor tied the game at two with a single to center. Then, Jesus Bugarin rocketed a two-run missile to left, his fifth homer of the year. Kody Huff wrapped up the fun frame when he reached and raced home on a pair of errors. The Grizzlies added a Ryan Ritter sacrifice fly in the seventh and a Huff solo shot to center in the eighth. It was Huff's third wallop of 2023. Fresno starter Jackson Cox battled traffic all night, lasting three innings. Cox allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while fanning three. Carson Skipper struck out two in a bridge inning to Gabriel Barbosa. The Brazilian native was lights out, tying his career-high with five scoreless frames. Barbosa (5-3, win) permitted three hits and no walks while punching out nine, the most by a Grizzlies reliever this year. Overall, the trio of arms struck out 14.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING TO THE FUTURES GAME: On June 26, the rosters for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game were announced and former Fresno Grizzlies OF Yanquiel Fernandez (2022-23) will represent the Rockies. Yanquiel Fernandez is ranked as the Rockies #3 overall prospect and made quite an impression while donning a Grizzlies uniform. In 2022, Fernandez was named as the best designated hitter in the California League. The Cuban native finished the regular season as the all-time leader in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 8th at San Jose, Fernandez crushed a clout, giving him 109 RBI on the season. He passed Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with that honor. Fernandez also ended the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles (33, T-6th) and total bases (241, 10th). The then 19-year-old was awarded Player of the Week honors twice, one from June 6-12 and another from August 8-14. He concluded his season with a .284 batting average, .507 slugging percentage, .847 OPS, 21 homers, five triples and 76 runs scored. He played with Fresno for 3 games to open the 2023 season and is now in Double-A Hartford. Make sure to watch the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) from Seattle's T-Mobile Park. It will air exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM. MLB Network will co-produce the telecast as well.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Banner Island Ballpark. This is the fourth of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the final set in Stockton. The Grizzlies are 52-20 (9-9 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 25-5 (3-3 this year) record at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in seven categories. Ritter ranks first in total bases (124), tied for first in homers (14), second in RBI (51), second in slugging percentage (.549), tied for second in extra-base hits (30), fourth in OPS (.926) and tied for 10th in hits (63).

JUNE JOY: Grizzlies INF Skyler Messinger is batting .338/.450/.477/.927 over 19 games in the month of June. Messinger has crushed two homers (one walk-off), one triple and one double. He has recorded 15 RBI, 14 runs, 13 walks and four stolen bases (zero caught) in this span.

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 22-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 23 games, going 1-0 with eight holds, one save and a 0.55 ERA. In 33.0 innings, Ramires has allowed four runs (two earned) on 20 hits and 10 walks while striking out 37 (0.91 WHIP). Ramires has not permitted an earned run in his last 14 appearances (22.1 IP, 13 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 20 K). Lefties are 1-for-41 (.024; infield single, 0 walks) with 17 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed an earned run over his 12 home outings as well (18.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 13 saves this season, two shy of joining the franchise's Top 10 in single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for 10th all-time.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 37% of their runs in innings 7-9 (140 runs of 379 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 58 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 36 of the Grizzlies 69 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (52%). Fresno is 15-9 (10-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 22-14 in those games with a 15-6 record at home.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won eight consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. Righty Gabriel Barbosa is 5-0 with one save and a 2.67 ERA since joining the bullpen during this stretch (30.1 IP, 3 BB, 30 K).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (7-5), Red (18-9), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (6-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JUNE 29, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (2-1, 4.86) vs. Stockton RHP Gunnar Hoglund (0-2, 6.92)

JUNE 30, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (5-4, 3.72) vs. Stockton RHP Luis Carrasco (0-2, 5.87)

JULY 1, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (5-3, 4.17) vs. Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (3-4, 4.06)

JULY 2, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (4-4, 5.87) vs. Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (3-1, 4.76)

Transactions:

N/A

Upcoming Promotions:

7/4 / Independence Day: + Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30

7/7 / Health Care & First Responders Night: Presented by Central California Faculty Medical Group

+ Friday Night Fireworks

+ Community Outreach Night Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

