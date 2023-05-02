Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Ports RHP Wander Guante are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Banner Island Ballpark. This is the second of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of two sets in Stockton. The Grizzlies are 47-13 (4-2 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 22-2 record at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Grizzlies have a plethora of players ranked among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider ranks third in OBP (.479) and sixth in batting average (.339). Infielder Ryan Ritter is tied for first in homers (6), tied for second in walks (16), tied for third in extra-base hits (10), tied for third in total bases (39), fourth in slugging percentage (.565), tied for fifth in OPS (.967) and tied for seventh in RBI (13). Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. is tied for fourth in homers (4). Infielder Luis Mendez ranks tied for fourth in walks (15) and fifth in OBP (.456). Finally, outfielder Jesus Bugarin and infielder Andy Perez are tied for second in triples (2).

EARLY STOCKTON SUCCESS BY JAKE AND LUIS: Jake Snider and Luis Mendez had eye-popping numbers in the first series against Stockton. Snider batted .471/.625/.588/1.213 over five games, mashing two doubles, driving in two runs and scoring five times. He walked six times to go with his eight hits. Mendez batted .455/.700/.636/1.336 over five games, smacking two doubles, walking nine times and scoring eight runs. One of those eight runs was a walk-off wild pitch.

THE RED RAIDER IS RED HOT: Grizzlies catcher/first baseman Cole Stilwell is riding a current team-high six-game hitting streak. The former Texas Tech Red Raider is 7-for-19 (.368) with one homer, two doubles, four RBI, one run and five walks. Stilwell enjoyed his first professional wallop on April 30 versus San Jose.

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen for the fourth time this season. The 21-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

ARM BARN: The Grizzlies bullpen went 5-3 with a 3.10 ERA in the month of April. Over 90 innings, the relievers struck out 99 batters and allowed just 31 earned runs.

BEAR BITE: The Grizzlies are 8-0 when scoring first this season. Fresno is also 0-5 on the road when the opponent scores first.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (1-2), Red (6-4), Black & Gold (1-2), Gray (2-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

MAY 3, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 1.06) vs. Stockton RHP Jose Dicochea (0-0, 0.00)

MAY 4, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-0, 1.93) vs. Stockton RHP Jake Garland (0-2, 2.21)

MAY 5, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (1-1, 6.63) vs. Stockton RHP Yehizon Sanchez (0-3, 16.76)

MAY 6, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-2, 7.98) vs. Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (0-3, 5.17)

