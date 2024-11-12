Fresno Grizzlies' David Jacinto Wins 2024 California League Head Groundskeeper of the Year Award

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies and Minor League Baseball are proud to announce that Grizzlies' Groundskeeper David Jacinto has won the California League Head Groundskeeper of the Year Award. This is Jacinto's third time winning the top groundskeeper honor in his career and his second recognition in the California League. This also marks the second time in three years that Jacinto has earned the accolade.

"I have had the distinct pleasure of working with David for over 20 years," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "I couldn't be more thrilled that he is receiving the recognition he so greatly deserves, and seeing him honored for the second time in three years is a true testament to his hard work and passion for our organization."

Since joining the Grizzlies in 2004, David has become one of the most tenured members of the organization. Over his tenure, he has not only maintained Chukchansi Park for thousands of games and events but has also been called up to the Major Leagues on multiple occasions to lend his expertise to MLB fields.

"David not only shows up for work day in and day out, but he does so with a smile and great attitude," said Grizzlies' manager Steve Soliz. "It is easy to see he enjoys the game of baseball and takes pride in doing his part to help make the Fresno Grizzlies the successful organization it is."

Beyond his dedication to fieldwork, David is well-known for his hospitality toward both home and visiting teams. His legendary tacos, served from his shop behind the centerfield wall, have become famous across professional baseball. Over the years, David has fed World Series champions, All-Stars, and Hall of Famers.

