Fresno Grizzlies Challenge Santa Barbara to Participate in Taco Truck Throwdown 10 in Press Conference

(Fresno, CA) -Â Just moments ago from Chukchansi Park, Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks challenged theÂ City of Santa Barbara to send their best taco truck to Taco Truck Throwdown 10. This challenge comes on the heels of thisÂ week's article on LawnStarter.com naming Santa Barbara the best California city for tacos while listing Fresno as 53rd.

"This madness ends NOW," said Franks while on his way to the press conference in which formally invited the city toÂ participate. "We will NOT stand by idly as our tacos are called into question."

If Santa Barbara is up to the challenge, the team will cover all entry and travel costs for the truck the city sends, FranksÂ announced. The event is scheduled to take place at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno on October 23rd.

"Ask anyone who has had a taco in Fresno, these rankings do not come close to giving them the love they deserve," saidÂ Mike Osegueda, Fresno Street Eats founder and Taco Truck Throwdown co-founder. "I have never had ANYONE mentionÂ Santa Barbara to me when talking about the best tacos."

Also announced during the press conference was a VIP Ticket Package for Taco Truck Throwdown 10. The package includesÂ 1 ticket, 10 tacos, 5 drink vouchers, as well as a Taco Truck Throwdown shirt and will sell for only $99. However, as aÂ rallying cry to the city, it was announced that the package will be on sale for only $75, a 50% discount off of the totalÂ value of the items, for the next 48 hours. This deal can be purchased at TacosBaseball.com or by calling the ChukchansiÂ Park Ticket Office at 559-320-TIXS(8497).

Taco Truck Throwdown 10 is one of the largest taco festivals in the world and a mainstay in the Central Valley. FeaturingÂ headlining acts Ginuwine and Mi Banda El Mexicano, the tenth installment of the competition will include dozens of theÂ valley's best taco trucks and an all new Michelada Throwdown.

