Fresno Grizzlies Announce New Video Board, Sound System, and Field Lights for 2022 Season

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies announced this morning that Chukchansi Park will feature a brand new video board and new field lights when gates open for the 2022 season on April 8. The improvements, which began in November 2021, are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.

The Grizzlies are partnering with Wisconsin-based Visua for the video board project, which will also feature a new sound system for the stadium. The previous display, which featured the same layout as the original board, was installed for the 2010 season. The upgraded display will take up the entire area of the former scoreboard, replacing the screens and static advertisements with over 2.1 million LED Lamps. The teams' new sound system will feature 27 new zones with over 125 individual speakers around the stadium, allowing complete control over sound levels and content throughout Chukchansi Park. Utilizing the latest technology, Grizzlies Productions will be upgraded to 8 new high-definition angles, including two wireless fan cameras with instant replay.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Grizzlies to provide a substantial jolt to the fan experience at Chukchansi park," says Bob Masewicz, CEO of Visua. "With investment into the three areas of high-quality LED, digital sound, and a multi-angle broadcast, we believe fans will be blown away by what they walk into on opening day."

Chukchansi Park will also feature new LED field lights starting in 2022. These lights, which are being installed by Musco Sports Lighting from Iowa, will decrease the team's energy consumption while providing a more natural illumination. The new bulbs will be able to perform light shows, similar to Bulldog Stadium, as well as change color, bringing another layer of excitement to the fan experience.

"These upgrades are a great example of the Fresno Grizzlies' dedication to providing the best possible stadium experience at Chukchansi Park," said Vaughn Blythe, Key Account Representative at Musco. "Our engineers and project managers worked closely with the Grizzlies' Stadium Operations Team to design and install a customized LED system that meets their distinct needs, from lighting on the field, to enhanced broadcast quality, to the overall entertainment experience. We're proud to be their partner and hope players and fans enjoy the new lighting for years to come."

Both companies bring in decades of experience working with sports venues across the country and are collaborating with local contractors to complete the upgrades.

"These are by far the most significant improvements to the overall fan experience at Chukchansi Park since the stadium opened 20 years ago," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President. "We are beyond grateful to our partners at the City of Fresno for helping make these projects a reality and to our friends at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino for sharing in our vision to deliver the best ballpark experience possible for our community."

Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media for the latest updates on the stadium projects and for information about the 2022 season, which begins on April 8. Season Ticket deposits are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com and start at only $99.

