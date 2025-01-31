Fresno Grizzlies Announce Coaching Staff for 2025 Season

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies and Colorado Rockies have announced the Fresno field and support staff for the 2025 season. Cesar Galvez, who spent the last two seaons as the Grizzlies' Bench Coach, has been named Manager of the Fresno Grizzlies. Also returning to the Fresno staff is Jerry Sullivan, who will serve as the Grizzlies' Pitching Coach for the second consecutive season. Fresno will welcome new Bench Coach Dave Keller and new Hitting Coach Greg Jones to the coaching staff.

Galvez will return to Fresno for the third straight season. The new Grizzlies' Manager has seen a plethora of success over his two-year tenure and looks to lead the Grizzlies to another successful season. The former infielder spent seven minor league seasons playing in the Colorado Rockies system from 2010-2016. Galvez joined the Rockies as the Boise Hawks hitting coach in 2018-2019 and was promoted to Manager in 2020. Galvez was a coach for the Hartford Yard Goats in 2021 and the ACL Rockies bench coach in 2022. Galvez is only 33 years old and was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Sullivan returns for his second season with Fresno after being named Pitching Coach in July of 2024. The former Padres' third-round pick will look to carry the momentum into the 2025 season as he begins his first full season leading the pitching staff. Keller will replace Galvez as Grizzlies' Bench Coach and will bring veteran leadership to the coaching staff. He served as Manager for multiple Minor League teams in his career and was named Carolina League Manager of the year in 1993 while with the Kinston Indians. Keller served as the Minor League Hitting Coordinator for the Chicago Cubs from 2004-2010 and was Chicago's Minor League Roving Instructor in 2024. Jones gets the call-up to Fresno after serving as the Hitting Coach for the ACL Rockies in 2023 and 2024. As a player, Jones spent three seasons in the Rockies' organization from 2018-2021.

The Grizzlies will welcome back Physical Performance Coach Jeremiah Stewart, as well as Home Clubhouse Manager Conlin McGuire. Returning to Fresno is Technology Assistant Shashwat Chitnis, who spent the 2023 season with the Grizzlies before moving on to the Albuquerque Isotopes. New to the organization for the 2025 season is Athletic Trainer Kota Omizu.

