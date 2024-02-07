Fresno Grizzlies Announce 2024 Promotional Calendar Featuring Giveaways, Special Appearances, Theme Nights, and More

Fresno, CA - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies released their 2024 promotional calendar in anticipation of the upcoming season. With 36 unique promotional nights and Daily Specials set to be announced at a later date, the schedule promises to provide entertainment for all fans at Chukchansi Park. The full promo calendar can be viewed at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Check out some of the calendar's highlights below, as told through the lens of the team's 2024 Rallying Cry - G's Up.

Our roots are deep, cemented in downtown Fresno.

Highlighting the Grizzlies' schedule is the Home Opener & Post-game Fireworks on April 9th presented by Visit Fresno County, the team's annual Independence Day Celebration and Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, and Star Wars Night featuring Friday Night Fireworks presented by Fresno Teachers Association & Central Valley Education Foundation. Out of the team's 66 home games, over half of the dates have a unique promotion tied to it with even more to be added later.

Representative of OUR Valley.

The Grizzlies' promotional calendar is representative of our Valley, with a plethora of giveaways and special evenings that fans of all ages will enjoy. One of the early can't-miss promotions is My Job Depends on Ag Night presented by Stamoules Produce with a Fresno Tribute Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino for the first 1,500 fans on Friday, April 12th. That night will also include Friday Night Fireworks presented by Westside Equipment Company. The Fresno Tacos (June 14th), Fiesta Oso featuring the Lowriders de Fresno (July 19-21), and Fresno Tigers Night (June 15, featuring a Replica Jersey Giveaway) are other valley-favorite promotions coming to Chukchansi Park this season.

We claw and fight for those who stand with us.

The Grizzlies' promotional calendar highlights different heroes in our community, the ones who claw and fight here in the Valley. Healthcare Heroes and First Responders Night will take place on July 5th while Military Appreciation Night will take place the next evening on July 6th. Two other promotions returning to the calendar are Stand Up To Cancer Night on August 16th and MarvelÊ¼s Defenders of the Diamond Night on August 23rd. The ballclub will also host 3 Community Outreach Nights in conjunction with Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino on April 26, June 26, and July 5.

From the Valley floor, we rise -- resilient.

A couple of other key promotions announced this morning include Meet Bluey and Bingo Night presented by CalViva Health (April 13th) and Fresno Parks & Rec Night featuring Jim O'Heir who played Jerry Gergich on Parks and Recreation (May 25th).

United we roar.

"We are thrilled with this year's promotional calendar and truly cannot wait for baseball season to begin," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "2024 promises to be a season full of entertainment and unforgettable moments, and our staff cannot wait to roar with all of our fans on April 9th."

THIS is Growlifornia.

G's Up.

With Opening Day less than 60 days away. Single Game Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks. Fans who are interested in placing a deposit for Season Tickets or a Group Outing are encouraged to contact the team by calling/texting 559-320-HITS(4487) or emailing members@fresnogrizzlies.com.

