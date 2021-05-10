Fresno County Department Of Public Health To Host Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic At Fresno Grizzlies Games

(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno County Department of Public Health will be hosting vaccine clinics at the Grizzlies games on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15. The clinic will take place in the Cantina down the leftfield line at Chukchansi Park from 5pm-9pm on the two evenings and be available to fans and game day staff members 18 years old and older.

"Everyone has continued to work extremely hard to get our baseball season up and running over the last year," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Getting vaccines out to our community is an important next step towards returning to normal and having a full stadium, so we are thrilled that the Fresno County Department of Public Health agreed to host the clinic at Chukchansi Park.

"Fans who receive their vaccine at the ballgame will also receive a hot dog, drink, and bag of chips, along with a Grizzlies group hat. The Department of Public Health hopes to vaccinate 100 total people over the two-day event. The vaccines will be administered by the UCSF Fresno Mobile HeaL COVID-19 Equity Project.

"UCSF Fresno is proud to partner with the community, including our own Fresno Grizzlies and the Fresno County Department of Public Health, to help slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by making free vaccines available over opening weekend," said Kenny Banh, MD, medical director of the UCSF Fresno Mobile HeaL COVID-19 Equity Project. "People who are vaccinated are significantly less likely to get seriously ill, be hospitalized or worse yet, die from COVID-19. Vaccinations will help our community get back to business and doing the things we enjoy."

Fans can get single game tickets to the two games and all other games during the month of May at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by calling 559-320-TIXS(8497).

