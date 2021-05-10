Grizzlies and CW59 Announce TV Broadcast Partnership

(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies and KFRE CW 59 announced this morning that they have agreed on a partnership that will broadcast every Saturday home game this season along with one bonus game. This agreement will provide fans the opportunity to experience the games if they cannot make it out to Chukchansi Park and make Grizzlies baseball even more accessible to the wider Fresno County market."We at KMPH/KFRE are very excited to join in the partnership with the Grizzlies," said Matt Morse, General Manager of KMPH FOX 26 and KFRE CW 59.

"We're honored to be able to bring Valley residents LIVE baseball from their home team."Each game will be led off by "Grizzlies Tonight" a pregame show hosted by Drey Avalos focusing on the upcoming game, promotions, and the Grizzlies Front Office Staff. This pregame show will start 20 minutes before first pitch on each of the broadcasts. The games themselves will be broadcasted by author, local sports historian, and Grizzlies television broadcaster, Dan Taylor.

"I'm pumped that we have the opportunity to be aligned with such a great partner in CW59!," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies President. "Having a strong television presence is extremely important to our brand and I am grateful that Growlifornia will be able to enjoy Grizzlies baseball whether they are in the ballpark or not."

The broadcast series will begin with the first Saturday game of the season and carry throughout the year. Fans can expect in-depth Grizzlies coverage along with a behind the scenes look at how the organization operates every broadcast.

The dates and times of the broadcasted games are as follows (game 11 of the deal will be announced later):

Saturday, May 15 - broadcast starting at 6:30pm

Saturday, May 22 - broadcast starting at 6:30pm

Saturday, June 5 - broadcast starting at 6:30pm

Saturday, June 19 - broadcast starting at 6:30pm

Saturday, July 3 - broadcast starting at 6:30pm

Saturday, July 24 - broadcast starting at 6:30pm

Saturday, August 7 - broadcast starting at 6:30pm

Saturday, August 14 - broadcast starting at 6:30pm

Saturday, August 28 - broadcast starting at 6:30pm

Saturday, September 18 - broadcast starting at 6:30pm

