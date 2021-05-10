Fresno Settles for Series Split with San Jose

San Jose, California - The San Jose Giants (3-3) belted a late two-run tater, propelling them past the Fresno Grizzlies (3-3) 5-3 on Mother's Day from Excite Ballpark. With the Giants' victory, the clubs split the first series of the 2021 season.

San Jose notched a pair of longballs, the only two hit during the six games by either squad. Armani Smith launched his dinger in the fourth while Casey Schmitt mashed his clout in the seventh. The latter of the pair ended up being the difference maker. Righty Justin Crump (2-0) was given the win after two and two-thirds frames of relief.

Zac Veen highlighted the Fresno offense. The Rockies top prospect drove in a pair of Grizzlies and added a run in the sixth thanks to Joe Aeilts. Daniel Montano and Ezequiel Tovar mustered two hits apiece in the defeat. Starter Breiling Eusebio hurled five strong innings, not walking a batter and punching out seven. Fin Del Bonta-Smith (0-1) suffered the decision. Fresno travels home for their home opener Tuesday against the Visalia Rawhide.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Zac Veen (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB)

- CF Joe Aeilts (1-3, RBI, BB)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (2-4, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LF Armani Smith (2-2, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 3B Casey Schmitt (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R

- RHP Justin Crump (2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, win)

On Deck:

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Visalia Rawhide, Visalia RHP Austin Pope (0-0, 13.50) vs. Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (1-0, 3.60), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies' manager Robinson Cancel is still seven victories shy of reaching 200 as a Minor League manager.

