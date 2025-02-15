Fresh from the Swamp: Mud Monsters Welcome Four New Players

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have added four new faces to their 2025 roster, each bringing their own brand of baseball terror to the Frontier League. Right-handed pitchers Tahj Cunningham and Luis Devers, catcher Nick Hassan, and shortstop Travis Holt are the latest to rise from the depths and join the Mud Monsters as they prepare for their debut season.

Cunningham, 25, is a towering presence on the mound and in the outfield. A veteran of international competition with the U.S. Virgin Islands national team, the 6-foot-4 right-hander has sharpened his skills in professional leagues overseas. His mix of power and versatility makes him a fascinating new creature in the Mud Monsters' lair.

Devers, 24, has a track record of dominance, spending six years in the Chicago Cubs system and compiling a 3.28 career ERA. Named the Cubs' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2022, Devers has faced fearsome hitters at every level and is ready to haunt opposing lineups once again. He most recently pitched at High-A South Bend, posting a 4-3 record with a 5.33 ERA in 2024.

Hassan, 25, is a backstop with Frontier League experience, having played for the New England Knockouts last season. A former All-Conference catcher at Kennesaw State University, he hit .323 in his final collegiate season, proving he can handle both a pitching staff and the bat. Mud Monsters pitchers will have a steady hand guiding them through the chaos of the season. Holt, 25, brings an electrifying mix of speed, defense, and offense to the Mud Monsters' infield. The former High Point and Butler University standout hit .295 in his collegiate career and has spent the last two seasons in independent baseball, most recently with the Schaumburg Boomers. Opposing runners may think twice before challenging the quick hands of this defensive menace.

With these latest additions, the Mississippi Mud Monsters' roster continues to take shape, growing more fearsome by the day. Fans can witness the full force of this monstrous squad when the team emerges from the shadows for Opening Day on May 8th at Trustmark Park against the Florence Y'alls.

