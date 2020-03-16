Frequently Asked Questions Related to 2019-20 Season

The ECHL has announced the cancelation of the 2019-20 season. To review the ECHL statement, click here.

The Reading Royals are committed to the health and safety of its fans, players and staff. Below are some frequently asked questions to help guide you through this process.

I have tickets for a Reading Royals home game that was canceled. What should I do?

We encourage fans who purchased tickets directly through the Reading Royals by phone or through isportstix to contact us at 610-898-7825. For fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or FEVO, a refund has been automatically initiated. Please allow up to four to six weeks for the refund to be finalized based on the unprecedented volume of requests they are receiving. If you paid by cash at our Santander Arena box office, refunds are available by coming in-person to the arena. Please call ahead, Box Office hours will be limited moving forward.

What is the Reading Royals ticket refund policy?

With the ECHL announcement, single game tickets purchased directly from FEVO, Ticketmaster or by phone will be subject to a refund. For season/flex members and fans that purchased directly through the Royals Ticketing Department, payments will remain on their account and a credit will be applied to next seasons tickets for the remaining games lost. Please reach out with any questions, our reps are currently backloaded with inquiries but will be trying to contact everyone directly. Please be patient as we try our best to make this process as simple and streamlined as possible.

I purchased tickets through a resale site. Will I receive a refund?

All tickets purchased through a resale site (i.e. Stubhub, Ticket Galaxy, etc.) will be subject to the refund policy of that ticket marketplace. Please contact their customer service departments for more information.

I am a season ticket holder with extra tickets I wished to exchange for a game later in the season. Am I eligible to redeem those tickets?

Our ticket exchange policy is an additional benefit for our season ticket holders during the current season and does not apply to the refund/credit policy. Buddy passes, however, will be accepted for the 2020-2021 season.

I received a certificate for tickets that were donated to a fundraiser or through a community event. Can I use them next season?

The Royals will accept all donation certificates at the Santander Arena Box Office and the Front Office for games during the 2020-21 regular season.

I am a group leader who purchased group tickets for one of the five canceled games in March. What happens to my tickets?

Groups that booked for any of these canceled games will have the choice of applying their payment/deposit towards any 2020-21 game and receive priority seating on that future date or receive a full refund of their purchase.

