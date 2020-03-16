Cool Insuring Arena to Shut Down for Two Weeks

GLENS FALLS, NY - Effective immediately, Cool Insuring Arena will be shut down to the general public through March 30th. Walkers, customers and other non-essential people will not be allowed to enter the building during this time.

"We have to take precautions and make sure our building is the safest place it could be." Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead said on Monday. "The extent of this virus is unknown and we have to do what we can to keep it contained. We hope everyone stays safe during these trying times."

Both the arena administrative office and the Adirondack Thunder office will be operational during the shutdown. More information will be posted to both the arena's and the Thunder's social media accounts and websites when it becomes available.

