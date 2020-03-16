Everblades Announce Ticket Policy for Canceled Games

March 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Everblades goaltender Ken Appleby enters the ice earlier this season

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades goaltender Ken Appleby enters the ice earlier this season(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Monday the ticket policy for the remaining games in the 2019-20 season that were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

At the time of the ECHL's cancellation of the 2019-20 season, the Everblades had three remaining regular season home games. Fans who had purchased single-game tickets should note that there are different procedures in place depending on where the tickets were initially purchased.

For any questions or more information regarding the ticket policy, fans should either call or text the Everblades at 239-948-7825.

TICKET POLICY

The following ticket policy is separated by point of purchase.

EVERBLADES FRONT OFFICE

Blades 365 Members (Full season/Corporate) - Customer will receive a three-game financial credit toward 2020-21 season ticket account:

Glass season ticket holders will receive a $40 credit per game.

Club season ticket holders will receive a $27 credit per game.

Premium season ticket holders will receive a $19 credit per game.

End Zone season ticket holders will receive a $15 credit per game.

Terrace West season ticket holders will receive a $12 credit per game.

Terrace East season ticket holders will receive a $9 credit per game.

Blades 365 Members (Select 12/Select 24 packages) - If a customer selected any of the remaining three home games as part of their package, they will receive a credit for each game selected that will be applied to the 2020-21 season:

Club package holders will receive a $28 credit for a Select 24 or a $28.50 credit for a Select 12 select per game if chosen.

Premium package holders will receive a $21 credit for a Select 24 or a $22 credit for a Select 12 per game if chosen.

End Zone package holders will receive a $17 credit for a Select 24 or an $18 credit for a Select 12 per game if chosen.

Terrace West package holders will receive a $12.50 credit for a Select 24 or a $13 credit for a Select 12 per game if chosen.

Blades 365 Members (Voucher 12/Voucher 24 packages) - Customer will be given the opportunity to utilize any remaining 2019-2020 unused vouchers for games during the 2020-21 season.

2019-2020 Playoff Packages purchases - Customer will receive credit toward 2020-21 season ticket plan.

Group Ticket purchases - Customers who purchased group tickets for any of the three remaining home games should contact their Everblades ticket sales representative at (239) 948-7825.

Parking Passes - Fans who purchased full season parking will receive a three-game credit for the 2020-21 season. Fans who purchased partial season parking passes can use them for the 2020-21 season.

SYNOVUS BOX OFFICE

Those who purchased Everblades tickets for one of the three remaining home games at the Synovus Box Office should visit the box office to receive credit for the 2020-21 season or a refund. Please check box office hours at www.hertzarena.com.

ONLINE PURCHASE

Ticketmaster - If you purchased tickets through ticketmaster.com, contact Ticketmaster's customer service line at 1 (800) 653-8000 to receive detailed information regarding their canceled event policy.

Spinzo - If you have tickets to an event that has been canceled, you will receive a credit to a future event or be refunded. Please contact the Everblades front office at (239) 948-7825 with your order ID.

Secondary Market - Tickets purchased through a secondary market (e.g. Stubhub, Ticket Galaxy, etc.) will be subject to the individual site's refund policy. Please contact the specific outlet to learn about their refund policies.

Images from this story



Florida Everblades goaltender Ken Appleby enters the ice earlier this season

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.