Freight Sign Local Player from Lawrence Central

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of defensive lineman Krystapher Oakley for the 2025 season.

Oakley is from Indianapolis, Indiana, and attended Lawrence Central High School where he played defensive end. In high school, Oakley was ranked as a top 20 player in division 6A and led the division in sacks. He accumulated 43 total tackles during his senior year, averaging 4.8 per game.

Oakley graduated from Lawrence Central in 2016 and continued his education and football career at Marian University. During his time at Marian, Oakley contributed 179 total tackles. In 2019 Oakley was awarded with making second team All-Mid-States Football Association Mideast League (MSFA) and received first team in 2021.

After his time at Marian, Oakley went to play football professionally in the IFL for the Quad City Steamwheelers in 2023. Here, Oakley contributed a total of 25 tackles for the 2023 season.

"He's a local kid with a lot of talent," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "He's familiar with the league, familiar with the area, he's going to show out this season."

