Freight Sign IFL Veteran WR Jordan Kress

December 28, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of wide receiver Jordan Kress for the 2025 season.

Jordan Kress attended Mountain View High School and earned All-Area honors from the Reporter-Herald.

After high school, Kress attended Butte Junior College, where he led the team with 44 receptions for 863 yards. He also led his team as a freshman with 20 receptions, 429 yards, and six touchdowns while also picking up 16 rushing yards.

In 2019, after attending Butte, Kress went to New Mexico where he played his junior season, starting all 12 games with the team. He led the team in receptions with 28 catches and 530 yards.

In 2021, Kress went to Colorado State University to finish out his collegiate playing career.

In 2023, Kress continued his football career playing in the IFL for the San Diego Strike Force. In his rookie season with the Strike Force, he recorded two touchdowns on four receptions.

In 2024, Kress continued playing for San Diego, appearing in 19 games. He had 68 receptions and 15 touchdowns.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 28, 2024

Freight Sign IFL Veteran WR Jordan Kress - Fishers Freight

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.