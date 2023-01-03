Free FestivICE Event Packs in the Fun

(York, Pa.) - The "coolest" party in town will feature hot sounds and fan favorites!

Organizers at the York Revolution announced today the daylong schedule of entertainment slated for FestivICE on Saturday, January 14. The annual ice festival - a free community celebration sponsored by Traditions Bank - will fill Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and tons of ice carved into beautiful sculptures.

Weary Arts Group (WAG) will present the WAGSTAGE in Cherry Lane and fill the celebration with music. Live performances will include the acoustic alternative sounds of Carsyn Kinneman, neosoul rocker NAKUU, and local alternative group Before the End. Local favorite DJ Gigi will kick off the party and keep the Latin and urban dance beat going between live acts.

And no ice festival is complete without the ice princess Elsa. She, her sister Anna, and everyone's favorite snowman Olaf will visit FestivICE from noon to 2 p.m. for photos with the kids.

The 2022 edition of FestivICE will also mark the return of the famous 40-foot ice slide in Cherry Lane through the support of major York Revolution sponsor WellSpan Health. Sled rides down the slide will also be free for the kids and kids at heart.

"Traditions Bank is honored to sponsor FestivICE for York and the surrounding communities to enjoy," stated Eugene Draganosky, CEO of Traditions Bank. "This is our ninth year partnering with the York Revolution to bring this family-friendly winter event to life. We encourage everyone to enjoy the beautiful ice sculptures, food, music, and fun."

Support from the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), meanwhile, will enable FestivICE sculptures to be placed along the York County Heritage Rail Trail in the Boroughs of Seven Valleys, Glen Rock, Rail Road, and New Freedom and - new this year - expand the event into Hanover and Wrightsville.

Artists from DiMartino Ice Company will again carve and install dozens of single-block ice sculptures sponsored by area businesses. Nearly 12 tons of ice will go into this year's sculptures in Cherry Lane and the Rail Trail towns, including some that will be carved live in Cherry Lane that Saturday morning.

FestivICE will also feature visits by York Revolution mascot DownTown, prize wheels, s'mores kits for sale, and tasty offerings for sale by Bricker's French Fries.

