Free Breakfast for Fans on Thursday as Tickets Go on Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps will treat their fans to a free breakfast buffet in Parkview Field's Suite Level Lounge on Thursday (8-10 a.m.) as single game tickets for the team's 2024 season go on sale. Fans must purchase at least one ticket in order to dine.

Beginning February 8, tickets will be on sale at the ballpark, as well as through TinCaps.com and by phone (260-482-6400).

"This is always a day for us to celebrate," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "It's a key reminder that Opening Day is just around the corner. We're so grateful for our incredible fans and this free breakfast is just a small token of our appreciation."

The TinCaps, Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are scheduled to begin their season on April 5 in Midland, Michigan, against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). Parkview Field is then set to host Opening Day on Tuesday, April 9 (6:35 p.m.) against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). The TinCaps play 66 regular season home games through September 8.

This year marks Parkview Field's 15th anniversary since opening downtown in 2009. The ballpark remains the top-rated venue out of all 120 teams in Minor League Baseball from Single-A up through Triple-A.

Season ticket packages and group outings are already on sale.

The team recently released its promotional schedule for the year, which features 31 postgame fireworks shows, including the Fourth of July, plus theme nights, celebrity appearances, and more. TinCaps tickets start at just $7.

Though the Padres won't finalize the team's roster until late March, San Diego announced the TinCaps' 2024 coaching staff on Tuesday, with Mike Daly in line to manage.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps are also actively hiring for game-day roles around the ballpark, such as working concessions.

