South Bend Cubs Hosting Auction for Fire Prevention

February 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - On January 21, 2024, South Bend and surrounding communities experienced a tragedy when 6 children ages 17 months to 11 years lost their lives as a result of a devastating house fire. In the wake of this horrible loss, the Michiana region has come together to honor those young children and prevent an incident like this from happening again.

The South Bend Cubs join their fellow community members by hosting an online auction to raise money to honor the young lives lost. The auction will begin Friday, February 2 at 10:00 am and will end Sunday, February 11 at 6:00 pm.

100% of the proceeds from this auction will be donated to the American Red Cross of St. Joseph County. The money will be marked specifically for the Free Smoke Alarm Program.

"The South Bend Cubs organization mourns with our community the tragic loss of those children," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "We understand no amount of money or donations will bring these children back, but we want to try to help prevent a tragedy like this from happening again."

The free smoke alarm program is a partnership between the South Bend Fire Department and the American Red Cross where individuals may apply and have a smoke alarm installed in their private residence free of charge. Applications for free smoke alarms are available at the Central Fire station at 1222 S. Michigan in South Bend or. A number of other local communities have similar programs. Residents are encouraged to contact their local fire department for more information.

In addition to the free smoke alarm, the American Red Cross offers free Home Fire Safety Education sessions. Click here for more information and to sign up.

Some of the auction items include an autographed Ben Zobrist baseball bat, autographed baseballs by Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, and the Statue Row bobblehead set donated by the Chicago Cubs. Additional items include bobbleheads featuring Matt Mervis, Mark Prior, autographed baseballs signed by Craig Counsell, Buddy Bailey, Tom Ricketts, Jed Hoyer, and many other items.

The South Bend Cubs organization would like to thank the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Cubs, Tennessee Smokies, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Cedar Rapids Kernels, Fort Wayne Tincaps, Great Lakes Loons, Lansing Lugnuts, Quad Cities River Bandits, and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers who have kindly donated the items for this auction.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.