FredNats Announce New Staff Hires and Box Office Manager Promotion

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals front office staff is growing ahead of their second season in 2022. The FredNats have hired Adam Flock as their new Community Relations Manager as a part of the creative services team and Brian Lehman as their new Ticket Sales Account Executive on their sales team. Long-time franchise employee Rich Crosslin has been promoted to Box Office Manager for the organization.

Adam Flock, originally from Syracuse, New York, recently completed 4 years of service in the United States Marine Corps. Adam also played the trumpet for the Marine Corps Band and taught brass instrumental lessons to students in the Stafford and Fredericksburg areas. Flock previously worked for the FredNats in 2021 for their promotional team before joining the organization in a full-time capacity.

As Community Relations Manager, Adam will get the FredNats and Gus into the community through volunteering, school visits, charity donations, and more. Adam is already well underway planning two education days for the 2022 season. To contact Adam about getting the FredNats involved via donation requests or appearances, please email aflock@frednats.com.

The FredNats' newest Ticket Sales Account Executive, Brian Lehman, graduated from East Tennessee University with a degree in Sports Management. Familiar with the world of Minor League Baseball, Brian previously worked for the Elizabethton River Riders as a Promotions and Community Relations Intern.

Brian will be assisting fans with ticket sales going into the 2022 season. To contact Brian about all ticket plans, including recently released half and mini ticket plan options, please email blehman@frednats.com or call him directly at (540) 681-1553.

Rich Crosslin graduated with his bachelor's degree in Sports Management from James Madison University before joining the Potomac Nationals in Woodbridge, Virginia as a intern and then Ticket Operations Coordinator. Crosslin was brought on in a full-time role when the team moved to Fredericksburg, and served as a Ticket Sales Account Representative during the FredNats' inaugural season before being promoted to Box Office Manager this fall.

