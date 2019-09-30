Fredericksburg Baseball Team Name Reveal October 5

September 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg News Release





WHO: Fredericksburg Baseball

WHAT: Fredericksburg Baseball will officially have a new team name and logos as of this coming Saturday.

EVENT: Fredericksburg Baseball Team Name Reveal Block Party

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

LOCATION: The 100 block of Wolfe Street between Caroline and Sophia Streets, next to the Fredericksburg Baseball office and team store at 601 Caroline Street, First Floor, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401.

TIME: The event opens to the public at 10 a.m. and the announcement will be made at 11 a.m. followed by merchandise sales.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium and facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com, and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), on Twitter (@PNats42), and on Instagram (@PNats42) until the new team name and social handles are announced on Oct. 5, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.