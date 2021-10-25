Fred Nats to Promote Ally Chism to New Special Events and Hospitality Manager

October 25, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals have promoted Ticket Sales Account Executive, Ally Chism, to Special Events & Hospitality Manager. With their Inaugural Season under their belts, the FredNats are excited to expand their private event capabilities at the ballpark. FredNats Ballpark will now host a multitude of events from weddings, private dinners, retirement parties, concerts, and other stadium rentals.

Ally Chism joined the FredNats in the fall of 2019 as a Ticket Sales Account Executive. Chism graduated from Virginia Wesleyan University with her bachelor's degree in business in 2019. Ally previously worked as a Ticket Operations Intern for the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles in Norfolk, Virginia.

Ally managed hundreds of ticket accounts through the pandemic and maintained strong rapport with her ticket holders during her tenure thus far with the team. In the 2021 season, she provided excellent hospitality experiences for her private groups on game days.

"The FredNats are excited to see Ally use her expertise to elevate special events at the ballpark," said Nick Hall, Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Fredericksburg Nationals. "We are thrilled to offer even more opportunities for fans to make amazing memories with us, even on non-game days. Our plan has always been to be a 365 day venue and Ally gives us the chance to make this a reality."

The FredNats are now accepting bookings for all hospitality areas in the ballpark. To learn more about their event spaces and capabilities, please visit www.frednats.com/events or email FredNats Special Events and Hospitality Manager, Ally Chism at achism@frednats.com or call at (540) 681-1521.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from October 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.