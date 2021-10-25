Woodpeckers to Host Fall Festival November 6th

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - On Saturday, November 6th the Woodpeckers will host the second annual Fall Festival from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Fall Festival will take place immediately following the Veteran's Day parade and is part of Fayetteville's annual Heroes Homecoming celebration. Heroes Homecoming is a week-long celebration that was created in 2011 to honor veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our county. The week includes activities hosted by Fayetteville and Cumberland County organizations to recognize veterans in the community.

The festival will include activities available for those of all ages, including hayrides, pumpkin painting, arts and crafts, and batting practice. The video board and televisions around the concourse will show college football games throughout the day. Fans can also purchase a special ticket package for the 2022 season. The package includes ten Diamond seat vouchers for $100, which is a saving of over $90. This will also be the first opportunity to buy your 2022 Bunker's Buddies Kids Club membership!

For more information, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or visit the Fayetteville Woodpeckers facebook page.

