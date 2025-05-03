Sports stats



NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Frank Scigliano Stands Tall in Game 1

May 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Frank. The. Tank

Scigliano made 41 saves in goal to backstop the Saskatchewan Rush to a win in Game 1 of the Semifinals.

