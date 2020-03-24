Franco a Fixture in Revs Lineup Again

March 24, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







York Revolution infielder Carlos Franco

(York Revolution) York Revolution infielder Carlos Franco(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.) - Slugging corner infielder Carlos Franco will return to the Revolution, joining newcomers relief pitcher Yordy Cabrera and outfielder Bryan Miranda. The signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason live on Monday's Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK.

Franco, 28, returns to the Revolution after joining in June last season. The 6-foot-3 infielder made an immediate impact with three doubles in his Revs debut on June 12 in a 7-2 win over the High Point Rockers. Franco's three doubles tied a Revs single-game record, and he became the first York player to achieve the feat since Isaias Tejeda in 2017. The lefty bat continued his hot start throughout June, hitting safely in 11 of his first 12 games with six multi-hit games. The Bani, Dominican Republic, native had a .424 average in June, a Revs single-month record. In 84 games with York, Franco hit .319 with 101 hits, 34 extra-base hits (13 home runs), and 55 RBI. Entering the 2020 season, his .319 average is the seventh highest in Revs history, while his .508 slugging percentage ranks eighth and his .388 on-base percentage is tenth highest (min. 340 plate appearances).

"We're very excited to get Carlos back into the lineup this year," commented Mason. "He's been working really hard on the defensive side of his game and he's a feared hitter at the plate. He brings a lot to the table and a lot of stability to the middle of our order."

Franco spent his first 10 pro seasons in the Atlanta Braves system. Franco began his journey in 2009 with the Dominican Summer League Braves and reached Triple-A Gwinnett in 2017. During the 2017 season, Franco combined to slug a career-high 21 HR with 77 RBI between Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi. At the time of his promotion to Gwinnett, Franco led the Southern League in home runs, RBI, and total bases. Franco was an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star each of his last two seasons in the Braves system and was ranked the No. 13 best prospect in the Braves system in 2013. In his career, Franco has a .251 average with 1,014 hits, 299 extra-base hits (89 home runs), and 545 RBI in 1,177 career games.

Cabrera, 29, comes to York after eight years in the minor leagues. Last season, the right-handed hurler was in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization with Double-A Tulsa. As a Driller, Cabrera had a 3.96 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 61.1 innings across 38 appearances.

Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics out of Lakeland (FL) High School, Cabrera spent three years in the A's system, reaching High-A Stockton as an infielder. In 2013, Cabrera was traded to the Miami Marlins as part of a three-team deal that included outfielder Chris Young and All-Star reliever Heath Bell and also involved the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While in the Marlins system, Cabrera transitioned to the mound and in his first professional season as a pitcher boasted a 2.16 ERA. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, native has also spent time in the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants systems. In his career, Cabrera is .236/.301/.360 with 264 hits and 136 RBI as a hitter. As a reliever, Cabrera is 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 191.0 career innings.

"We're looking at Yordy as a reliever at this point, but he could also have a chance to start for us as well," projected Mason. "His strike out numbers are very good. He's another hard-throwing guy with a good hard slider and splitter."

Miranda enters his first professional season. With Southwestern Oklahoma State University, the lefty bat was a .358 hitter with 69 hits, 20 extra-base hits (four home runs), 31 RBI and 24 stolen bases. Miranda was an All-Great American Conference selection as well as All-OklahomaSports.Net selection in his first season with SWOSU. Prior to joining the Bulldogs, Miranda played for Coffeyville Community College. The Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, native averaged .371 at the plate with 69 hits, 17 doubles and 43 RBI. Miranda attended the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy and was ranked within the Top 10 Outfielder prospects in Puerto Rico by Perfect Game.

"He was a Gold Glove center fielder in the Puerto Rico Winter League," remarked Mason. "There were some Major League teams that were really interested in him but whose camps were full. I got a lot of calls on him and liked everything I heard, so we were happy to get him a contract, get him in here, and see what he can do."

The Revs will unveil more signings each week on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK. The next airing will be on Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m., and available online at 989woyk.com and on The New WOYK app.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.