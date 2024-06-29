FPHL Realignment Puts Prowlers in Empire

June 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have been moved from the Continental Division to the Empire Division as part of the FPHL's divisional realignment for the 2024-25 season. The Prowlers have been in the Continental for each of the two seasons the divisions have existed.

The Prowlers will join the defending Commissioner's Cup champions Binghamton Black Bears, the Danbury Hat Tricks, in-state rivals the Motor City Rockers and the Watertown Wolves along with the relocated Hudson Valley Venom and expansion Dashers Hockey in the division.

The move ends the Prowlers' time as division rivals of teams like the Carolina Thunderbirds and Columbus River Dragons, with whom they've shared a division in three of the past four seasons. It also makes the Battle of I-94 an in-division rivalry again, as it was during the Rockers' inaugural season in 2022-23. The Prowlers are the only team in the FPHL to switch divisions this offseason.

