Foxconn Partners with Scrappers to Present Their 2024 Season

Niles, OH - Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) has partnered with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to present their 2024 season. This major partnership will provide Foxconn with a significant season-long presence with the Scrappers through community engagement and hospitality. Foxconn will sponsor five unique team specialty jersey nights with jersey proceeds benefiting local community organizations. Foxconn will also sponsor the weekly "Every Sunday Matters" promotion which gives back to local charities every Scrappers Sunday home game.

Foxconn Technology Group stated, "Foxconn is once again proud to partner with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the 2024 MLB Draft League Season. Foxconn is looking forward to another great season from the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and we pride ourselves on the communities in which we operate. We look forward to enjoying America's past time with thousands of those who call the Mahoning Valley home and who visit the Mahoning Valley. Foxconn's continued partnership with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers is yet another example of how we work tirelessly to support the local community through jobs, investment, and opportunities for all those who call the Mahoning Valley home.", Foxconn Technology Group said.

Jordan Taylor, Executive Vice President, HWS Baseball said, "We are grateful to continue our partnership with Foxconn for the upcoming Scrappers season. With the support of Foxconn, we are able to offer local groups the ability to use our platform to raise much needed funds for their organizations. It is a strong example of businesses reinvesting in their communities."

