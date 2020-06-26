Fourth on the Field Fireworks Presented by Goodyear Set for Saturday July 4

June 26, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are proud to once again be hosting this year's return of the annual Fourth on the Field, which is proudly sponsored by The Goodyear Rubber and Tire Co. Fans can enjoy a socially-distanced movie screening on the 26' x 68' HD video board beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the city of Akron's fireworks show to follow. Fans are encouraged to get to Canal Park early as gates open at 6 P.M. A portion of the proceeds for this event will benefit United Way of Summit County for the second consecutive year.

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. The attendance for this event will be limited to 2,000 fans at Canal Park, socially distanced with the seating bowl and on the field.

"We are so excited to welcome back our community to Canal Park, especially on such a joyous celebration like our annual Fourth on the Field event," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "We've taken every necessary step to ensure that fans are safe inside of our ballpark while offering a fun and affordable holiday atmosphere at Canal Park."

The movie being shown on the video board at Canal Park is Disney's Frozen 2, so be sure to bring the whole family down to the ballpark and enjoy another night of affordable, family fun at Canal Park!

For more information on this event, connect with the RubberDucks on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, on Instagram at @akronrubberducks, or visit our Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks for that announcement.

TICKETS

All tickets for the Fourth on the Field festivities are available for $10 and can be purchase BY PHONE ONLY at (330) 253-5151. Each fan in attendance will need to present their ticket-either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device-at their designated point of entry into the ballpark with all members of their party together at the time of entry.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned seating location.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected]

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2020

Fourth on the Field Fireworks Presented by Goodyear Set for Saturday July 4 - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.