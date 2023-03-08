Four-Year MLB Veteran Kyle Lobstein Joins Flock

March 8, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Kyle Lobstein. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 14th in professional baseball.

"Kyle has had a long and successful career to this point," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is looking forward to contributing to our efforts to bring Long Island a fifth Atlantic League championship."

Lobstein spent four seasons in the Major Leagues, including two with the Detroit Tigers (2014-15) and one each with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016) and Washington Nationals (2021). He made 37 appearances (17 starts) in the big leagues, going 6-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 129.1 innings pitched. The southpaw made his MLB debut on August 23, 2014, at Minnesota, tossing five and two-thirds innings in relief. He later earned his first MLB win on September 7, 2014, against San Francisco, pitching five and two-thirds innings of one-run ball.

The 33-year-old spent the 2022 season with Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League. He pitched in 13 games (four starts), striking out 31 batters over 23.1 innings of work. Previously, the Arizona native was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2013. He also earned Pitcher of the Week honors three times in the Florida State League in 2011 and one time each in the Southern League (2012), Midwest League (2010) and New York-Penn League (2009). Lobstein was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round of the 2008 amateur draft.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the Long Island Ducks," said Lobstein. "I'm told there is a tremendous fan base, and I can't wait to experience it in person very soon. I'm most looking forward to helping the Ducks get back to the playoffs in 2023."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 8, 2023

Four-Year MLB Veteran Kyle Lobstein Joins Flock - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.